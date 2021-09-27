Videos

SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

SRH vs RR, IPL 2021: SRH, currrently eighth and out of contention of a playoff spot takes on seventh placed Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 September, 2021 06:11 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
27 September, 2021 06:11 IST
SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament
IPL 2021 match recap: Delhi Capitals make playoffs, beat Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs
RCB vs MI, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021 match recap: Storm CSK blows RCB away in sandy Sharjah, Dhoni & Co. top table
KL Rahul
SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI
IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad means business for the Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2021 recap: KKR beats MI by 7 wickets, Mumbai's second loss on the trot
CSK vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2021 phase 2 live: Most runs, most wickets, predicted XIs
Shreyas Iyer on return from injury, playing under Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals' playoff bid
Who will take over as RCB captain once Virat Kohli steps down?
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App