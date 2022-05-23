Videos IPL 2022, Orange Cap: Jos Buttler leads race after league stage Indian Premier League 2022: After 70 matches, Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler leads the race for the Orange Cap with 629 runs in 14 matches. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 16:52 IST IPL 2022, Orange Cap: Jos Buttler leads race after league stage Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 16:52 IST IPL 2022, Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal leads with most wickets after league stage IPL 2022, Orange Cap: Jos Buttler leads race after league stage FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the venues Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38 All Videos More Videos IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head record, players to watch out for From Mondo Duplantis to Anderson Peters - Winners of the 2022 Doha Diamond League MI vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: CSK vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for Nikhat Zareen - Meet India's boxing world champion Record breakers Gokulam Kerala ready for AFC Cup challenge KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022: Predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats IPL 2022: MI vs SRH head-to-head stats, players to watch out for