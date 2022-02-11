Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30 PKL 8: A defensive masterclass has made sure that Rakesh Kumar's streak of wins over friend and competitor Anup Kumar stayed put. Team Sportstar 11 February, 2022 22:00 IST Team Sportstar 11 February, 2022 22:00 IST Coach Rakesh Kumar's Haryana Steelers had won both games against his friend Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan last season. A defensive masterclass made sure that streak will stay for some time with a win in their first clash of the season. Haryana's defenders, Jaideep (7 tackle points) and Mohit (7 tackle points) both had High Fives. The rest was taken care of by captain Vikash Kandola who had eight raid points. For the Paltan, this was a rare game where in-form raider Aslam Inamdar failed. READ: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Defensive masterclass helps Haryana Steelers win 37-30 against Puneri Paltan Christian Eriksen: Was difficult to watch football at the start because I was not there SKY level of humour - Suryakumar Yadav at his witty best as he addresses Bevan comparison, mind games against Pollard Sportstar Aces Awards - Celebrating the best of a glorious year for Indian sports Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 63 Highlights: Gujarat Giants holds U Mumba to 24-24 draw Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 62 Highlights: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar help Dabang Delhi shock Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 61 Highlights: Bengal Warriors pip Telugu Titans by a point Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 60 Highlights: Surender, Pardeep help UP Yoddha thrash Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 59 Highlights: Pawan kept quiet as Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 58 Highlights: Tamil Thailavas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play thrilling 31-31 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 57 Highlights: U Mumba holds Bengal Warriors to 32-32 tie Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 56 Highlights: UP Yoddha's raiders thrash Telugu Titans 39-33