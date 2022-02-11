Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 64 Highlights: Haryana Steelers' defence thumps Puneri Paltan 37-30

Coach Rakesh Kumar's Haryana Steelers had won both games against his friend Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan last season. A defensive masterclass made sure that streak will stay for some time with a win in their first clash of the season.



Haryana's defenders, Jaideep (7 tackle points) and Mohit (7 tackle points) both had High Fives. The rest was taken care of by captain Vikash Kandola who had eight raid points. For the Paltan, this was a rare game where in-form raider Aslam Inamdar failed.



