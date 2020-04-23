Videos Videos Hat-trick heroes: Ronaldo Nazario vs Manchester United Despite Ronaldo's hat-trick, the match ended 4-3 in favor of the home side Manchester United, but Real Madrid had won 3-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu. Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 19:44 IST Team Sportstar 23 April, 2020 19:44 IST On April 23, 2003, Old Trafford was host to one of the great individual performances, as Ronaldo Nazario fired Real Madrid into the Champions League semifinals with a sublime hat-trick against Manchester United. The match ended 4-3 to United, but Real had won 3-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.