Hat-trick heroes: Ronaldo Nazario vs Manchester United

Despite Ronaldo's hat-trick, the match ended 4-3 in favor of the home side Manchester United, but Real Madrid had won 3-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

23 April, 2020 19:44 IST
On April 23, 2003, Old Trafford was host to one of the great individual performances, as Ronaldo Nazario fired Real Madrid into the Champions League semifinals with a sublime hat-trick against Manchester United. The match ended 4-3 to United, but Real had won 3-1 in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

 

 

