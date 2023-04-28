WATCH: RR vs CSK match highlights and analysis

Never had the score touched 200 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL’s 15-year history. On Thursday night it did.

And there could not have been a more special occasion than the 200th match of Rajasthan Royals. It became even more special, as Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. This was Royals’ second win against CSK this season. It also helped the Men in Pink displace CSK at the top of the points table.

Riding on a gorgeous knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal (77, 43b, 8x4, 4x6), Royals piled up 202 for five, bettering the previous best score of 197 for five, which the host made against Deccan Chargers in 2012.

-P.K. Ajith Kumar

