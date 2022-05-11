Videos

IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head stats and players to watch out for as Delhi Capitals takes on Rajasthan Royals in match number 58 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NAVI MUMBAI 11 May, 2022 09:21 IST

IPL 2022: DC vs RR head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
NAVI MUMBAI 11 May, 2022 09:21 IST
IPL 2022: GT vs LSG predicted XI, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for
MS Dhoni (right) and Rishabh Pant
CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats

Read more stories on Videos.

 More Videos
IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats
Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer
Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update
Vietnam's first boxing world champion's battle with poverty and sexism
IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semifinal leg 2: Two goals too many for Emery's boys?
IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for
Liverpool must be ready to suffer against Villarreal - Klopp
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App