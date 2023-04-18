Videos

Watch: Climate activists disrupt Snooker World Championships, ruin baize

Climate activists from the ‘Just Stop Oil’ group were arrested after disrupting the World Snooker Championship on Monday, with one throwing orange powder on the table at the Crucible Theatre.

Team Sportstar
SHEFFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM 18 April, 2023 21:20 IST
