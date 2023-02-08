Volleyball

PVL 2023, points table: Calicut Heroes on top; debutant Mumbai Meteors at eighth

PVL points table 2023: Here are the updated team rankings of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League.

Team Sportstar
08 February, 2023 12:25 IST
Calicut Heroes is on the top of the PVL 2 points table.

Calicut Heroes is on the top of the PVL 2 points table. | Photo Credit: PVL

With the Prime Volleyball League season 2 underway, the teams are battling it out for the top four spots to enter knockouts.

The eight teams have played one match each and the Calicut Heroes is on the top of the table having won 10-15, 15-9, 15-8, 15-14, 15-11 over Mumbai Meteors, who is placed at the bottom.

Here are the team rankings of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League:-

RankTeamMatches playedWonLostPointsSet Difference
1Calicut Heroes11023
2Chennai Blitz11021
3Hyderabad Black Hawks11021
4Kolkata Thunderbolts11021
5Bengaluru Torpedoes1010-1
6Ahmedabad Defenders1010-1
7Kochi Blue Spikers1010-1
8Mumbai Meteors1010-3

(Updated after Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers match)

