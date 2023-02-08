With the Prime Volleyball League season 2 underway, the teams are battling it out for the top four spots to enter knockouts.

The eight teams have played one match each and the Calicut Heroes is on the top of the table having won 10-15, 15-9, 15-8, 15-14, 15-11 over Mumbai Meteors, who is placed at the bottom.

Here are the team rankings of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League:-

Rank Team Matches played Won Lost Points Set Difference 1 Calicut Heroes 1 1 0 2 3 2 Chennai Blitz 1 1 0 2 1 3 Hyderabad Black Hawks 1 1 0 2 1 4 Kolkata Thunderbolts 1 1 0 2 1 5 Bengaluru Torpedoes 1 0 1 0 -1 6 Ahmedabad Defenders 1 0 1 0 -1 7 Kochi Blue Spikers 1 0 1 0 -1 8 Mumbai Meteors 1 0 1 0 -3

(Updated after Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers match)