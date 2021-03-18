Ritika Phogat, cousin of wrestlers Geeta and Babita, dies by suicide

Ritika Phogat, the 17-year-old cousin sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by suicide on Wednesday. She was 17.

Ritika took her life after she lost a wrestling tournament final on Bharatpur on Wednesday. She was playing the State-level sub-junior and junior women's tournament.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway," Haryana's Charkhi Dadri District Superintendent of Police Ram Singh Bishnoi, said.

"Rest in Peace choti behen Ritika. I still can't believe what just happened with you. Will miss you forever. Om Shanti. I have been getting messages all morning today. I am very sad and disturbed about what happened in my family.

"I urge people to not spread and believe in any rumours and act responsibly. These are tough times for me and my family and I urge you all to respect our privacy. Thank you for all your love, support and understanding," wrestler Ritu Phogat wrote on Twitter.

Reports further suggested that the wrestler was found dead at the home of her uncle and legendary wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

According to the police, the 17-year-old was allegedly upset over losing the final of the State-level wrestling tournament she participated between March 12-14.

A Dronacharya award winner, Mahavir had trained Ritika at his academy.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)