WFI President: Around 700 wrestlers to compete in senior nationals

Around 700 grapplers, representing all affiliated state units except Punjab and Odisha, will participate in the Senior National Championship in Pune from Monday, the suspended WFI said on Saturday.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 17:00 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh and WFI Treasurer Satyapal Singh Deshwal.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh and WFI Treasurer Satyapal Singh Deshwal. | Photo Credit: PTI
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh and WFI Treasurer Satyapal Singh Deshwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Around 700 grapplers, representing all affiliated state units except Punjab and Odisha, will participate in the Senior National Championship in Pune from Monday, the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said on Saturday.

The national body was suspended by the Sports Ministry on December 24, just three days after it held its election for violating its constitution after it announced to host the 2023 age group nationals in Gonda, UP, in the last week of December.

The Sports Ministry had said that the Nationals organised by WFI will not recognised.

However, WFI remains defiant. “The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is organising its 2023 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Free Style, Greco Roman & Women Wrestling. The Championship is being organised by the Maharashtra Rajya Kushtigiri Sangh at Pune from 29th to 31st January 2024,” said the WFI president Sanjay Singh in a statement.

READ | Paris Olympic medals headed in big numbers to United States and China in one forecast

“Around 700 Wrestlers across the country are participating in this mega event. All affiliated state units of Wrestling Federation of India have entered its teams for participation in the event except Punjab & Odisha.” The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then at the behest of the ministry, formed a three-member panel to manage the day-to-day affairs of WFI.

The ad-hoc body, led by Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, then announced a separate senior national championship to be held in Jaipur from February 2-5.

