Asian Games 2023: India cycling schedule, dates, time, venues 

The Indian cycling team is all set to participate at the 2022 Asian Games to be held between September 23 and October 8, in Hangzhou, China.

The event will start from September 26 at Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome and will conclude on September 29.

The sport has been in the Asiad since 1951, barring 1954, and India has only won one medal, bronze, in it so far, in the inaugural edition of the Asian Games.