Asian Games 2023, squash preview: Saurav Ghosal steps up quest for Asiad gold

This is likely to be the Asian Games swansong for squash legends Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa, and Dipika Pallikal-Karthik. Collectively, they hold an impressive tally of 14 medals in the Games: Saurav with seven, Joshna with three, and Dipika with four. Saurav and Joshna, both 37 and 36, respectively, are participating in their sixth consecutive Games, while Dipika, 31 and a mother of two, is on her fourth.

Saurav, World No. 17 in singles, aims to fulfil his unfinished quest for a gold medal in men’s singles at the Asian Games. His main rival is Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng, ranked 19th in the world. Additionally, retaining gold in the men’s team event appears likely, thanks to strong performances by Mahesh Mangaonkar and Abhay Singh on the PSA tour, marking a potential return to the top since their last gold in 2014.

Indian squash team for Asian Games 2023 Men: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu. Women: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna.

The women’s squash team, comprising Joshna, Tanvi Khanna, and Anahat Singh, holds strong potential to secure at least a bronze medal. However, surpassing opponents from Hong Kong and Malaysia presents a formidable challenge.

The most promising prospect for a gold medal lies in mixed doubles, a new addition to the competition. Harinderpal Singh and Dipika, who clinched the gold at the Asian mixed doubles championships in Hangzhou this June, are strong favourites.

In the women’s singles category, teenage sensation Anahat (15) has shown great promise. Joshna, in excellent form as seen at the World Cup in Chennai this June, is a strong contender for a singles medal. She has the skill to overcome tough opponents like Japan’s Satomi Watanabe and Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam. The prospect of securing two bronze medals in women’s singles is quite feasible.

India can equal its medal tally of five (one silver and four bronze) from the previous edition.

Asian Games 2023 squash schedule September 26, Tuesday - Women’s team - First round, team pool match - 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM September 26, Tuesday - Men’s team - First round, team pool match - 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM September 26, Tuesday - Women’s team - Second round, team pool match - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM September 26, Tuesday - Men’s team - Second round, team pool match - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM September 27, Wednesday - Women’s team - Third round, team pool match - 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM September 27, Wednesday - Men’s team - Third round, team pool match - 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM September 27, Wednesday - Women’s team - Fourth round, team pool match - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM September 27, Wednesday - Men’s team - Third round, team pool match - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM September 28, Thursday - Women’s team - Fifth round, team pool match - 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM September 28, Thursday - Men’s team - Quarter-finals - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM September 28, Thursday - Men’s team - Quarter-finals - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM September 29, Friday - Women’s team - Semi-finals - 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM September 29, Friday - Women’s team - Semi-finals - 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM September 29, Friday - Men’s team - Semi-finals - 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM September 29, Friday - Men’s team - Semi-finals - 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM September 30, Saturday - Women’s team - Final - 10:30 AM to12:30 PM September 30, Saturday - Men’s team - Final - 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM October 1, Sunday - Mixed doubles - First round, team pool match - 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM October 1, Sunday - Mixed doubles - First round, team pool match - 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM October 1, Sunday - Mixed doubles - First round, team pool match - 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM October 1, Sunday - Mixed doubles - Second round, team pool match - 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM October 1, Sunday - Mixed doubles - Second round, team pool match - 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM October 1, Sunday - Mixed doubles - Second round, team pool match - 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM October 1, Sunday - Men’s singles - First round, team pool match - 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM October 1, Sunday - Men’s singles - First round, team pool match - 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM October 1, Sunday - Women’s singles - First round, team pool match - 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM October 2, Monday - Mixed Doubles - Third round, team pool match - 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM October 2, Monday - Mixed DoublesThird round, team pool match9:15 AM to 10:00 AM October 2, Monday - Mixed Doubles - Third round, team pool match - 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM October 2, Monday - Mixed Doubles - Fourth round, team pool match - 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM October 2, Monday - Mixed Doubles - Fourth round, team pool match - 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM October 2, Monday - Mixed Doubles - Fourth round, team pool match - 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM October 2, Monday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Round of 16 - 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM October 2, Monday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Round of 16 - 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM October 2, Monday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Round of 16- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM October 2, Monday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Round of 16 - 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Mixed Doubles - Fifth round, team pool match - 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM October 3, Tuesday - Mixed Doubles - Fifth round, team pool match - 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM October 3, Tuesday - Mixed Doubles - Fifth round, team pool match - 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM October 3, Tuesday - Mixed Doubles - Quarter-final- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Mixed Doubles - Quarter-final - 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Quarter-final - 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Quarter-final - 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Quarter-final - 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Men’s/Women’s Singles - Quarter-final - 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM October 4, Wednesday - Mixed Doubles - Semi-final - 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM October 4, Wednesday - Mixed Doubles - Semi-final - 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Singles - Semi-final - 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM October 4, Wednesday - Women’s Singles - Semi-final - 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Singles - Semi-final - 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM October 4, Wednesday - Men’s Singles - Semi-final - 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM October 5, Thursday - Mixed Doubles - Final - 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM October 5, Thursday - Women’s Singles - Final - 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM October 5, Thursday - Men’s Singles - Final - 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM

