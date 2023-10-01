MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Nandini Agasara wins bronze in women’s heptathlon

Nandini Agasara registered a personal best timing in the 800 metre race to seal a bronze medal.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 18:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Nandini Agasara in action during the women’s heptathlon long jump.
India’s Nandini Agasara in action during the women’s heptathlon long jump. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Nandini Agasara in action during the women’s heptathlon long jump. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s Nadini Agasara finished third in women’s heptathlon to seal a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The 20-year-old athlete finished with an overall total of 5712 points, a personal best. She won the final event - the 800m race - to seal the third place ahead of compatriot Swapna Barman. Apart from the 800m, Nandini won the 200m race as well which got her 936 points.

However, she remained outside the medals places till this point. The final charge for Nandini started with the women’s long jump where she finished third.

A big medal contender, and defending champion, Barman finished fourth in the overall standings. Barman finished with 5708 points, just four short of the third place.

China’s Zheng Ninali claimed the gold medal with a season-best score of 6149 while Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina placed second with 6056 points.

