MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023

Sutirtha and Ayhika started off positively, winning the first game, but the North Korean pair of Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong fought back hard to win the match 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 11:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee (R) and Ayhika Mukherjee (L) in action.
India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee (R) and Ayhika Mukherjee (L) in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee (R) and Ayhika Mukherjee (L) in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost a seven-game thriller against Republic of North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women’s doubles table tennis semifinal to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

India vs North Korea - Table tennis HIGHLIGHTS

Sutirtha and Ayhika started off positively, winning the first game 11-7 but the North Korean pair fought back hard to win the match 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2 in a contest that lasted close to an hour.

On their way to the semifinal, the Indian pair beat China’s Meng Chen and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinal to assure a medal for their nation.

The pair won the four-game contest 11-5, 11-5, 5-11 and 11-9 to advance to the semifinals of the competition. The China pair is the reigning world champion.

The table tennis bronze is India’s 55th medal in this edition of the Asiad and the nation continues to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings with 13 gold, 21 silver and bronze medals.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy targets 2025 win in the U.S. after Europe regains Ryder Cup in Rome
    Reuters
  2. Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Full scorecard, toss, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Full scorecard, toss, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 updates: India aims to top Pool A with win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Kabaddi Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Indian Women face Chinese Taipei in Group A, When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs BAN hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 updates: India aims to top Pool A with win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic ‘vibes’ for high-jump great Barshim in Hangzhou
    AFP
  4. Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Table Tennis Highlights, Asian Games 2023: Sutirtha, Ayhika win bronze after loss vs DPR Korea in TT Women’s Doubles Semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McIlroy targets 2025 win in the U.S. after Europe regains Ryder Cup in Rome
    Reuters
  2. Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Bangladesh live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Full scorecard, toss, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand vs South Africa live score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Full scorecard, toss, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 updates: India aims to top Pool A with win against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment