Ayhika-Sutirtha pair clinches bronze in women’s doubles table tennis at Asian Games 2023

Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost a seven-game thriller against Republic of North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women’s doubles table tennis semifinal to clinch bronze at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

Sutirtha and Ayhika started off positively, winning the first game 11-7 but the North Korean pair fought back hard to win the match 7-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 11-2 in a contest that lasted close to an hour.

On their way to the semifinal, the Indian pair beat China’s Meng Chen and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinal to assure a medal for their nation.

The pair won the four-game contest 11-5, 11-5, 5-11 and 11-9 to advance to the semifinals of the competition. The China pair is the reigning world champion.

The table tennis bronze is India’s 55th medal in this edition of the Asiad and the nation continues to occupy the fourth spot in the overall medal standings with 13 gold, 21 silver and bronze medals.