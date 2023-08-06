MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games probable judoka Jasleen Singh Saini fails dope test

Saini was named in the list of probables for the September 23 to October 8 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 16:45 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The 25-year-old Saini had won a gold medal in the men’s 66kg category in the Taipei Asia Open early last month. (Representative Image)
The 25-year-old Saini had won a gold medal in the men’s 66kg category in the Taipei Asia Open early last month. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

The 25-year-old Saini had won a gold medal in the men’s 66kg category in the Taipei Asia Open early last month. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, an Asian Games probable, has returned positive for a banned drug in an in-competition test conducted last month during Taipei Open where he had won gold, according to sources.

The 25-year-old Saini had won a gold medal in the men’s 66kg category in the Taipei Asia Open early last month.

“Yes, he had failed a dope test conducted by an international agency during the Taipei Open. So, he will not be in the Asian Games team,” a team coach, who has knowledge of the development said.

Indian swimmer fails doping test ahead of Asian Games

The International Testing Agency (ITA) conducts testing and result management for International Judo Federation. Saini was named in the list of probables for the September 23 to October 8 Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Judo Federation of India had conducted a selection trial in Delhi in April but the final team is not yet known.

He became the fifth judoka to fail dope test in two months. Four judokas -- Harshdeep Brar (81kg), Gulab Ali Mohsin (60kg), Rahul Sevta (81kg) and Akshay (66kg) - last month failed out-of-competition tests conducted by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) during the national camp in Bhopal and selection trials in Delhi.

All four have been handed a provisional suspension.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jasleen Singh Saini /

Judo /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Nigeria coach Waldrum says last-16 win over England would be ‘huge’
    AFP
  2. India vs Malaysia LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: Jang gives Korea 1-0 lead over China; India faces Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games probable judoka Jasleen Singh Saini fails dope test
    PTI
  5. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Playing XI out; Khabra captains EBFC; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games probable judoka Jasleen Singh Saini fails dope test
    PTI
  2. Esports: India’s FIFAe star Charanjot Singh becomes top seed for Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games: Wushu player Owais Sarwar, minor swimmer fail dope tests
    PTI
  4. Sunil Chhetri, Jhingan, Sandhu named in Indian men’s football team for Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games Football Draw: India men’s team grouped with China, Bangladesh; Women paired with Thailand
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Nigeria coach Waldrum says last-16 win over England would be ‘huge’
    AFP
  2. India vs Malaysia LIVE Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: Jang gives Korea 1-0 lead over China; India faces Malaysia at 8.30 pm
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games probable judoka Jasleen Singh Saini fails dope test
    PTI
  5. East Bengal vs Bangladesh Army LIVE; Durand Cup 2023: Playing XI out; Khabra captains EBFC; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment