Athletics

Armand Duplantis sets new pole vault world record in France

After knocking the bar in his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medallist cleared 6.22 metres with room to spare on the third attempt.

Team Sportstar
26 February, 2023 08:36 IST
26 February, 2023 08:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Armand Duplantis reacts after competing in the pole vault during the ISTAF Indoor Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on February 10, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Armand Duplantis reacts after competing in the pole vault during the ISTAF Indoor Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on February 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After knocking the bar in his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medallist cleared 6.22 metres with room to spare on the third attempt.

Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record on Saturday, clearing 6.22 metres to add one centimetre to his previous mark at the All-Star Perche, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting, in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

The event is organised by 2012 Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie.

Also Read
Asher-Smith beats world champion Jackson at Indoor Tour final

After knocking the bar in his first two attempts at the height, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medallist cleared the mark with room to spare on the third attempt, letting out a cheer as the crowd went into a frenzy of celebration.

He set the previous record on his way to winning gold at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2021.

After setting the new world record, Duplantis said, “When you have moments like this when the energy is so high, and you are going down there for the record, it feels like levitating, it feels like my body never even touched the ground the whole jump.

US-born Duplantis began the competition at 5.71m, clearing that height at his first attempt.

He managed 5.81m and 5.91m on his second attempt before winning the competition by clearing 6.01m on his first attempt before having the bar raised to record height.

Also Read
Sprint king Kerley opens season with 200m win at Melbourne

It was the sixth time that Duplantis has broken the world record.

Overall, it was his 60th jump over 6.00m in his career.

He first set the world record in Torun in February 2020, when he cleared 6.17m to add a centimetre to Lavillenie’s previous world record of 6.16m which had stood since 2014.

Duplantis, however, will skip European Indoor Championships in Istanbul next month to focus on winning back-to-back world outdoor titles in Budapest in August.

With Reuters and AFP inputs

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us