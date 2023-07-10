MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: AFI awarded best member federation by Asian Athletics Association

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla received the award during a function hosted by Asian Athletics Association.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 21:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was conferred on Monday with the best member federation award by the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla received the award during a function hosted by the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.

“Great day for Indian athletics. AFI was awarded the best member federation award in Bangkok by the Asian Athletics Association today. The award was received by AFI president Adille Sumariwalla,” the AFI tweeted after receiving the award.

The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.

The championships will begin in Bangkok on Wednesday.

