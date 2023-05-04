Athletics

Eldhose Paul, 2023 Doha Diamond League LIVE streaming: Men’s triple jump preview, IST timings

Eldhose Paul, reigning Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, will make his Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 08:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: Eldhose Paul, Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, will make his Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Eldhose Paul, Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, will make his Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Paul won the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a jump of 17.03m

The field will also feature reigning Olympic and world champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal and Italy’s Emmanuel Ihemeje, who is the world leader this season with 17.29m

Cuba’s Andy Diaz Hernandez and Lazaro Martinez, Brazil’s Almir Dos Santos, Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief, USA’s Donald Scott and Christian Taylor, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango and China’s Zhu Yaming will be the other athletes in men’s triple jump event in the Qatari capital.

India will also have representation in men’s javelin throw as reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his 2023 season.

When is the 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha?
The 2023 Diamond League meet in Doha will be held on Friday - May 5.
Where in Doha will the 2023 Diamond League meet take place?
The 2023 Diamond League meeting in Doha will be held at the Qatar Sports Club.
At what time will men’s triple jump competition begin at 2023 Doha Diamond League?
The men’s triple jump competition at the 2023 Doha Diamond League, in which India’s Eldhose Paul will participate, will begin at 9:02PM IST.
Where to watch men’s triple jump competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League?
The men’s triple jump competition at 2023 Doha Diamond League will be broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on Voot.

