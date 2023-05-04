Eldhose Paul, reigning Commonwealth Games champion in men’s triple jump, will make his Diamond League debut in Doha on Friday.

Paul won the gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year with a jump of 17.03m

The field will also feature reigning Olympic and world champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal and Italy’s Emmanuel Ihemeje, who is the world leader this season with 17.29m

Cuba’s Andy Diaz Hernandez and Lazaro Martinez, Brazil’s Almir Dos Santos, Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief, USA’s Donald Scott and Christian Taylor, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango and China’s Zhu Yaming will be the other athletes in men’s triple jump event in the Qatari capital.

India will also have representation in men’s javelin throw as reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will begin his 2023 season.