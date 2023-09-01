MagazineBuy Print

Noah Lyles, triple world champion, ends season before Diamond League Final

Lyles closed his season with a victory in the 200m at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday in Zurich, and tops the 200m standings with wins in all three of his appearances.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 21:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Noah Lyles won gold medals in 100m, 200m and 4x100m men’s relay at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Noah Lyles won gold medals in 100m, 200m and 4x100m men's relay at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Noah Lyles won gold medals in 100m, 200m and 4x100m men’s relay at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

American sprinter Noah Lyles is ending his season, he announced on Friday, less than a week after he captured the sprint treble at the World Athletics Championships.

“And with that I say goodbye to the 2023 season!” Lyles said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media post included three checked boxes: “World’s fastest man in 100 & 200; 2 years undefeated in the 200m; 3X world champion.”

The news means the 26-year-old, arguably the U.S. team’s biggest name, will not race at home in the Diamond League final on Sept. 16-17 in Eugene.

Lyles closed his season with a victory in the 200 at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting on Thursday in Zurich, and tops the 200m standings with wins in all three of his appearances.

The Diamond League circuit has two stops before the final, on Saturday at Xiamen, China and the Memorial Van Damme, Sept. 8-9 in Brussels.

READ - Noah Lyles, new fastest man in the world, wants to raise the bar and look awesome doing it

In one of the major highlights of the Budapest world championships, Lyles captured gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay, becoming the first man to achieve the feat since Jamaican Usain Bolt in 2015.

Next year’s Paris Olympics are almost three weeks earlier than the worlds were this year, with athletics scheduled for Aug. 1-11.

Related Topics

Noah Lyles /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

Diamond League Final /

Paris Olympics

