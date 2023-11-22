MagazineBuy Print

World champion Lyles, Britain’s Wightman to run at Boston indoor meet

The February 4 event, part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, also features Britain’s Jake Wightman, last year’s 1,500m world champion, and local favourite Gabby Thomas, the world 200m runner-up.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 10:22 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: United States’ Noah Lyles.
FILE PHOTO: United States’ Noah Lyles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: United States’ Noah Lyles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reigning world 100 and 200-meter champion Noah Lyles will compete in next year’s Boston Indoor Grand Prix meet, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The February 4 event, part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series, also features Britain’s Jake Wightman, last year’s 1,500m world champion, and local favourite Gabby Thomas, the world 200m runner-up.

Lyles, 26, began his 2023 campaign in Boston with a personal best of 6.51 seconds to win the 60 meters.

ALSO READ | Thompson-Herah names new coach after recent split with former trainer

He swept the 100-200 sprint double at this year’s World Championships in Budapest and helped the US 4x100m relay to victory -- his efforts including a personal best of 9.83sec in the 100.

Wightman, 29, missed the 2023 season with a right foot injury and his Boston debut will be his first major competition in almost 13 months.

Thomas, 26, took a 200m bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before her second-place run in the event this year at Budapest. She won her second US title in three years at the distance with a personal best of 21.60 seconds, making her the fourth-fastest woman in history.

