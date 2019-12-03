More Sports Athletics Athletics South Asian Games: Indian athletes win four medals in 1500m races Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold in the men's 1500m event, while Chanda clinched silver in women's 1500m as India crossed the 20-medal mark at the South Asian Games. PTI 03 December, 2019 14:09 IST File photo: Ajay Kumar Saroj bagged gold ahead of compatriot Ajeet Kumar in the 1500m event at the South Asian Games in Nepal. - Twitter (@afiindia) PTI 03 December, 2019 14:09 IST India’s athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in the men’s 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium in Kathmandu on Tuesday.The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the men’s 1500m event besides winning the silver and bronze in the women’s 1500m.Ajay Kumar Saroj won the gold in men’s 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18s. The bronze went to Tanka Karki (3.50.20s) of Nepal.Earlier in the day, India’s Chanda (4.34.51s) clinched the silver medal in the women’s 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46s) settled for the bronze. The gold in this event was bagged by Sri Lanka’s Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34s).The Indians have so far accumulated 21 medals, including six gold, 11 silver and four bronze. The country is currently second in the medals tally behind host Nepal (28 medals). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.