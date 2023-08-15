MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for men’s 800m 

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Wyclife Kinyamal and Marco Arop are the favourites for the gold medal in men’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 15, 2023 21:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kenya’s Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir celebrates winning the men’s 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 23, 2022.
A total of 56 athletes will be participating in the men’s 800m in the World Athletics Championships 2023 which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal:

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir (Kenya)

The 28-year-old Kenyan is the current World Champion, an Olympic champion, and three-time Diamond League Final winner.

His personal best came in the London Müller Anniversary Games in London in 2018 when he ran 800m in 1:42.05s.

Season best: 1:47:71s at Paris, France in June 2023

Wyclife Kinyamal (Kenya)

FILE PHOTO: Kenya’s Wyclife Kinyamal.
The 26-year-old Kenyan is the current world number two, a two time Commonwealth Games winner and six times Diamond League meetings winner.

He ran his personal best in 800m, 1:43:12, in the London Müller Anniversary Games in 2018.

Season best: 1:43:22 at Monaco in July 2023

Marco Arop

FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Marco Arop
The 28-year-old Canadian has the current world number one tag, is a World Championships bronze medalist, Pan American Games winner, and three times National Champion, among several other honours.

He ran his personal best of 1:43:26 in Monaco Diamond League in 2021.

Season best: 1:43.30 at Paris, France in June 2023

Two more athletes to watch out for in this event are Algeria’s Slimane Moula and Djamel Sedjati, the latter being the reigning World Championships silver medallist.

World Record: 1:40.91 (David Rudisha at London in 2012)
World Championships Record: 1:42.34 (Donavan Brazier at Doha in 2019)
Olympic Record: 1:40.91 (David Rudisha at London in 2012)
World-leading performance in 2023: 1:43.22 (Wyclife Kinyamal at Monaco Diamond League meeting in July 2023)

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

