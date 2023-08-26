World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info

India will be in action in men’s 4x400m relay heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian are in the Indian squad for the relay event.

India has been placed with the likes of USA, Japan and Czech Repubic in first of the three heats. First three from each plus the two fastest times will progress to Sunday’s final.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India? The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day eight of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heat 1 - 11PM IST - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (First three in each heat plus two fastest times qualify to final)