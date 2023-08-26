MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info

Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian are in the Indian squad for the men’s 4x400m relay event.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 07:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Amoj Jacob will be in action in men’s 4x400m relay heats at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Amoj Jacob will be in action in men’s 4x400m relay heats at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Amoj Jacob will be in action in men’s 4x400m relay heats at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will be in action in men’s 4x400m relay heats on day eight of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian are in the Indian squad for the relay event.

India has been placed with the likes of USA, Japan and Czech Repubic in first of the three heats. First three from each plus the two fastest times will progress to Sunday’s final.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day eight of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heat 1 - 11PM IST - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (First three in each heat plus two fastest times qualify to final)

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Amoj Jacob

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rubiales’ apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - Spain PM Sanchez
    Reuters
  3. FIFA women’s rankings: Sweden on top, world champion Spain second
    Reuters
  4. Spanish football president faces general assembly amid reports he will resign for kissing player
    AP
  5. Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: US safely into men’s 4x100m final, Canada out
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Katie Moon defends decision to share pole vault gold with Nina Kennedy
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Newly engaged race walk couple still riding wave of emotions after proposal
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships: Germany’s Neugebauer emerges as surprise decathlon leader after five events
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rubiales’ apology over unsolicited kiss not enough - Spain PM Sanchez
    Reuters
  3. FIFA women’s rankings: Sweden on top, world champion Spain second
    Reuters
  4. Spanish football president faces general assembly amid reports he will resign for kissing player
    AP
  5. Nike to sell women’s goalkeeper kits after England’s Earps supports campaign
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment