Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start times and event list on Day Five

Long Jumpers M Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin, javelin thrower Annu Rani and steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary will be in action on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 07:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Long jumpers M. Sreeshankar (right) and Jeswin Aldrin (left) will be in action in men's long jump qualifying at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday.
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
FILE PHOTO: Long jumpers M. Sreeshankar (right) and Jeswin Aldrin (left) will be in action in men’s long jump qualifying at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Four Indians will be in action on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

The day will start with Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification round.

M Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will compete in the men’s long jump qualification.

Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the heats of the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day five of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:50PM IST - Annu Rani (Automatic qualifying mark - 61.50m or top 12 to qualify for final)

Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Automatic qualifying mark - 8.15m or top 12 to qualify for final)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:38PM IST - Parul Chaudhary (First five in each heat qualify for final)

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

M. Sreeshankar /

Jeswin Aldrin /

Annu Rani /

Parul Chaudhary

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

