Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start times and event list on Day Five

Four Indians will be in action on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.
The day will start with Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw qualification round.
M Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin will compete in the men’s long jump qualification.
Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the heats of the women’s 3000m steeplechase.
Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
Indians in action on day five of the World Athletics Championships 2023:
Women’s Javelin Throw Group A Qualification - 1:50PM IST - Annu Rani (Automatic qualifying mark - 61.50m or top 12 to qualify for final)
Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (Automatic qualifying mark - 8.15m or top 12 to qualify for final)
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:38PM IST - Parul Chaudhary (First five in each heat qualify for final)
