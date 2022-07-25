Nigerian Tobi Amusan won 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Championships on Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.

Amusan broke the world record earlier on Sunday by running 12.12 in the semifinal at Hayward Field.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.

Olympic champion Camacho-Quinn accelerated at the midway mark but lost a close battle with Anderson over the final strides.

The final was without 2019 champion Nia Ali and medal contender Alaysha Johnson, both of the United States, after they hit hurdles and crashed out in the opening round.

Dominant Ingebrigtsen wins 5,000m gold

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for his 1,500 metres disappointment by winning the 5,000m title in emphatic style, taking the lead with three laps to go and driving home at a pace that nobody could live with.

The Norwegian was beaten into second in the 1,500m by Briton Jake Wightman but avoided any risk of a similar last 200m burn-up by going clear after the early stages had been slow in very warm early evening conditions.

Ingebrigtsen came home in 13 minutes, 09.24 seconds ahead of Jacob Krop of Kenya, while Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo found a home-straight burst to take bronze after American Grant Fisher had looked set for a medal until being tripped with 90m to go.

“It feels amazing. I felt really good today but at the same time, 5k is very, very tough,” Ingebrigtsen said. “I won it and I needed it.”

Mu holds off Hodgkinson to take 800m gold

American Olympic champion Athing Mu added the 800 metres title to her resume as the 20-year-old cleverly squeezed out Briton Keely Hodgkinson in a neck-and-neck finish.

Mu took up the running with 300m to go but Hodgkinson, also second behind her in the Tokyo Olympics, went with her and when the American drifted slightly wide coming into the home straight, the Briton, also 20, squeezed into the gap and looked set to go past.

Mu though, fairly and gradually, eased back across and kept her shoulder in front of her rival, shutting the door to take the tape in one minute, 56.30 seconds, with Hodgkinson second in 1:56.38.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa won the battle for bronze in a personal best of 1:56.71

Mihambo wins second straight long jump world title

German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo continued her dominance in the women’s long jump by soaring to a second successive World Championship gold with a final leap of 7.12 metres.

World and Olympic bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria claimed silver with 7.02m, while Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo took bronze with 6.89m.

U.S. storm to another crushing 4x400m men’s relay gold

The United States maintained its stranglehold of the men’s 4x400 metres relay as it won gold in dominant style.

The United States has now won eight of the past nine world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds and Sunday’s crown never looked in doubt.

Elija Godwin and Bryce Deadmon were retained from the semifinals with newly-crowned individual gold medallist Michael Norman and Champion Allison, fourth in the final, drafted in and each man extended the lead as they came home in two minutes, 56.17 seconds.

In a race of their own 20 metres back, Jamaica took silver with Belgium collecting the bronze.

France’s Mayer wins second world decathlon title

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France regained the decathlon world title with a late comeback on Sunday after the event was blown wide open by an injury to Olympic champion Damian Warner.

Mayer, silver medallist at the last two Olympics, was sixth overnight but won the pole vault and javelin while his 10th-placed finish in the 1,500 metres - the final event - gave him a score of 8,816 points and his second world crown.

Canada’s Pierce LePage took silver with 8,701 points while American Zach Ziemek collected bronze with 8,676 points.

Ayden Owens-Delerme of Puerto Rico, the overnight leader, finished fourth while defending world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany finished sixth.

US retain women’s 4x400 metres relay title at World Championships

The United States collected its third successive women’s 4x400 metres relay World Championships title in dominant fashion on Sunday, finishing well clear of Jamaica and Britain in 3:17.79.

Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and Abby Steiner kept ahead of Jamaican Janieve Russell in the second leg a day after helping the United States win gold in the sprint relay.

They maintained the lead through a series of clean changeovers before anchor Sydney McLaughlin, who shattered the 400m hurdles world record on Friday, brought it home for gold with a remarkable 47.91 final leg.

“I just wanted to give my team everything I had,” said Diggs. “It felt amazing.”

Jamaica, who took bronze in Doha, finished far behind the United States in 3:20.74, while Britain crossed the line in 3:22.64.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track, did not run in the final but earned a 20th World Championships medal after making a surprise return for the United States in the preliminary round.

Sweden’s Duplantis breaks pole vault world record at World Championships

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on the way to winning his first gold medal at the Worlds.

The Olympic champion cleared 6.00m to make sure of the title and then set a championships record of 6.06m, edging Dmitri Markov’s mark of 6.05m set in Edmonton in 2001.

The 22-year-old then set his sights on his own record of 6.20m set at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade earlier this year and improved upon it by 1cm with his second attempt.

“I was getting a bit tired towards the end so I really appreciate you guys,” Duplantis said in an on-track interview at Hayward Field. “This was awesome and I love being in Eugene.”

American Chris Nilsen jumped 5.94m to take silver on countback ahead of the Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena.