Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023: India squad, schedule, teams, online streaming and all you need to know

The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023, slated to be held in Dubai, will be played on February 14-19, with 17 countries from Asia participating in the pursuit of claiming the continental honour divided into four groups with the top two teams making it to the quarterfinals.

The tournament started in 2017 when Japan won the inaugural edition. China is the defending champion for winning the title in 2019. The 2021 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the third edition, India has been drawn with UAE, Kazakhstan and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Malaysia in Group B in the draw, which took place on January 31 in Dubai.

The Indian team is spearheaded by P.V. Sindhu with Thomas Cup-winning stars H.S. Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian challenge in men’s singles.

Sindhu will lead India in the women’s singles, while Aakarshi Kashyap will be her standby.

In women’s doubles, India has the 2022 CWG bronze medallist duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, while Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro will be the only entry in mixed doubles.

In men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty will be pairing up with Dhruv Kapila after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled out due to a hip injury. Krishna Prasad Garga and Vishnuvardhan Goud P will form the second men’s doubles pairing.

Here is all you need to know about the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023:

How many countries are taking part in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

17 countries are taking part in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

When and Where is the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 being held?

The continental tournament will be held from February 14 to 19 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai.

Which are the teams India playing in the group stage of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

India has been clubbed with Kazakhstan, host UAE and Malaysia in Group B.

When is India playing its Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 matches?

India will play its first Group B match on February 14 against Kazakhstan, followed by clashes against UAE and Malaysia on February 15 and February 16, respectively.

What are groups and teams taking part in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

There are four groups with reigning champion China, Korea, Singapore and Uzbekistan making Group A, while India is clubbed with Malaysia, Kazakhstan and host UAE in Group B.

Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria and Lebanon have been drawn in Group C, while Group B is comprised of Japan, Chinese Taipei, Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Who are the top seeds for the tournament?

China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the top four seeds for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023.

What is the format for the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023?

At the group stage, all teams will play against each other with the top two teams qualifying for the quarterfinals from each group. Each tie will feature five matches: two singles and three doubles matches.

Who are the players representing India at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in Dubai?

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap.

Men’s Singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen

Men’s Doubles: Chirag Shetty-Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garga-Vishnuvardhan Goud P.

Women’s Doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles pair: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto.

How India has fared in the past at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships?

In the inaugural edition in 2017, India failed to surpass the quarterfinal stage and in 2019, it made a group stage exit.

Where to watch the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 on television and online streaming?

There is no confirmation yet about broadcasting and online streaming of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 in India. However, as with the BWF World Tour events in the past, Sport18 could telecast the matches and online streaming could be available on VootSelect mobile app.