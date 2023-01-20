Badminton

India Open 2023: Yamaguchi beats Marin to reach semifinal, Chen Yufei pulls out

Yamaguchi, who won Malaysia Open Super Series Premier last week, will face the winner of the match between Pornpawee Chochuwong and An Se Young in the semifinal.

20 January, 2023 13:40 IST
FILE PHOTO: Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi competes against South Korea’s An Se Young during the women’s singles Group A badminton match at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok on December 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

World no. 1 Akane Yamaguchi prevailed over Carolina Marin 21-17, 14-21, 21-9 in their India Open 2023 women’s singles quarterfinal clash at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi on Friday. Yamaguchi became the first semifinalist in the tournament. The match lasted one hour and four minutes.

Meanwhile, Chen Yufei, the Olympic champion, pulled out of the event due to illness. As she gave a walkover in the quarterfinal, Thailand’s Supanida Katehong advanced to the semifinal.

Supanida will take on He Bingjiao in the last four, who beat American Beiwen Zhang 21-13, 21-19 in 42 minutes.

