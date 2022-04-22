Mathias Boe to continue as India's doubles coach

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) retained the services of Mathias Boe as badminton doubles coach of the Indian team and approved financial assistance of Rs. 7 lakh per month until the 2022 Asian Games.

Mathias will specifically be looking after the men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag Shetty and also other members of the doubles team.

In a Mission Olympic Cell meeting on Thursday, proposals from the Badminton Association of India (BAI) to assist in the participation of shuttlers at the Asian championships in the Philippines scheduled to start on April 26, were also approved.

The support has been extended to women's singles player Aakarshi Kashyap, women's doubles pair Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, mixed Doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar, men's doubles pair P. Vishnuvardhan Goud and Krishna Prasad as well as M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

Currently ranked 52 in the world, Aakarshi Kashyap has been included in the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games squad.

"I'm grateful to God that this has been possible (being named in the Commonwealth and Asian Games teams). It is entirely because of the support from my team and the coaching staff," Aakarshi said.

Looking forward to the tournament in the Philippines scheduled for next week and her challenging opening match, Aakarshi said she was very thankful to TOPS because they accepted her request for assistance at the last minute.

" I have a tough draw there as I'm playing Akane Yamaguchi in the first round, who recently won the All England Open 2022. I'll try my best, but the more matches I play, the more exposure I get, and it all helps for the bigger cause," she explained.

While Aakarshi gets ready for the challenges ahead this year, she also makes sure to do the best in her upcoming exams.

The TOPS also accepted the request from Olympics double medallist PV Sindhu to assist Vidhi Chaudhary, who will accompany the player at the Asian Championship in the Philippines, in the place of existing coach Park Tae Sang.

The Korean coach is currently on annual leave till May. Chaudhary is a NIS qualified coach who is training Sindhu at the Suchitra Academy Hyderabad.