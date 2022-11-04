Badminton

BWF Para-Badminton World Championships: Pramod Bhagat, Parul Parmar, Ruthick-Manasi progress

Aside from Parmod, Ritesh Kumar won his men’s singles match. He beat England’s William Smith 21-18, 21-12. Manoj Sarkar, in contrast, has had to toil hard to beat France’s Mathieu Thomas 15-21, 21-12, 21-9.

Team Sportstar
Tokyo 04 November, 2022 16:55 IST
Pramod Bhagat registers a straight-game win over Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine in an SL3 men’s singles match at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on November 4, 2022.

Pramod Bhagat registers a straight-game win over Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine in an SL3 men’s singles match at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on November 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian team continued its good run in the ongoing BWF Para-Badminton Championships in Tokyo.

Pramod Bhagat, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist, advanced to the next round with a 21-17, 21-19 win over Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine in an SL3 match.

In women’s singles, experienced SL3 shuttler Parul Parmar beat Brazil’s Adriane Avila 21-12, 19-21, 21-15 to make it to the next round.

In SL 4 men’s singles, Sukant Kadam needed 24 minutes to register a 21-10, 21-15 win over Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang.

Ruthick-Manasi notches up a straight-game win

In the SL3-SU5 mixed doubles clash, Ruthick Ragupathi-Manasi Joshi sailed past Jan Niklas Pott-Katreik Seibert with a straight-game win. The Indian pair defeated the Germans 21-18, 21-10 in 26 minutes.

However, in the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 duel, Manasi Joshi, partnering Shanthiya Viswanathan, has gone down to fellow Indians Mandeep Kaur-Manisha Ramdass 17-21, 15-21. Manisha also won her SU5 women’s singles match against compatriot Shanthiya.

Earlier, in a SH 6 mixed doubles encounter, Nagar Krishna-Nithiya Sre Sumathy Sivan cruised to a straight-game (23-21, 21-18) win over Hong Kong’s Man Kia Chu-Choi Wing Kei.

Following it up, Nithya, partnering with Rachana Patel, won her women’s doubles fixture 21-10, 21-14 against Any Butterworth-Yasmina Essia.

Indians who lost:
Singles: Ammu Mohan (WH2), Arati Patil (SU5), Sivarajan Solaimalai (SH6), Nagar Krishna (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3), Nirmala Devi (WH1)
Doubles: Shashank Kumar-Ammu Mohan (WH 1- WH 2), Sivarajan Solaimalai-Rachana Patel (SH 6), Chirag Baretha-Mandeep Kaur, Dhinagaran Pandurangan-Sivarajan (SH6), Gokul Das Vadakkayil-Akash Sethu Madhavan (SH 6), Hardik Makkar- Ragupathi (SU5), Chirag Baretha Baretha-Raj Kumar (SU5), Prem Kumar Ale-Abu Hubaida (WH1-WH2), Umesh Kumar-Suhas Yathiraj (SL3-SL4)

