Badminton

Sindhu 12th highest-paid female athlete in world, only Indian and badminton player in top 25

Sindhu has been ranked 12th behind basketball player Candace Parker with a total earning of $7.1 million from the BWF World Tour events and endorsement deals.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 12:06 IST
FILE PHOTO: Rio Olympics Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu poses with an Indian national flag on the podium on August 19, 2016.

Indian badminton starlet P.V. Sindhu has made it to the Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid female athletes. Sindhu is the only shuttler and Indian female sportsperson to feature in the list of 25 athletes. The two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion Sindhu has been ranked 12th behind basketball player Candace Parker with a total earning of $7.1 million.

Sindhu, in 2022, won her maiden Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold and Singapore Open Super 500 title.

Forbes considered earnings from on-court - salaries, bonuses, stipends, and prize money- and off-court - sponsorships and endorsement deals. It was the earnings from the sponsorship deals that stood out.

The list is dominated by tennis players, with 12 of the 25 athletes coming from the sport. Naomi Osaka, the world no. 42, topped the list with a total annual earning of $51.1 million, while Serena Williams is a distant second with $41.3 million and Eileen Gu, the freestyle skier, third with a total coffer of $20.1 million.

World no. 1 Iga Swiatek is sixth on the list despite winning the French Open and US Open grand slam titles. This list also suggested that on-court performances have little impact on athletes’ earnings, as the brand value determined their standings.

In the top 12, apart from Sindhu, gymnast Simone Biles ($10 million), skier Eileen Gu, golfer Minjee Lee ($7.3 million), and basketball player Parker ($7.2 million) are the only entrants from outside tennis.

US women’s football stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, meanwhile, are tied at 19th with an earning of $5.7 million.

Americans also dominated the list, with 10 of the top 25 coming from the United States.

List of 25 highest paid female athletes of the year:
1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) – Tennis – $51.1 million
2. Serena Williams (USA) – Tennis – $41.3 million
3. Elieen Gu (China) – Skiing – $20.1 million
4. Emma Raducanu (UK) – Tennis – $18.7 million
5. Iga Swiatek (Poland) – Tennis – $14.9 million
6. Venus Williams (USA) – Tennis – $12.1 million
7. Coco Gauff (USA) – Tennis – $11.1 million
8. Simone Biles (USA) – Gymnastics – $10 million
9. Jessica Pegula (USA) – Tennis – $7.6 million
10. Minjee Lee (Australia) – Golf – $7.3 million
11. Candace Parker (USA) - Basketball - $7.2 million
12. P.V. Sindhu (India) - Badminton - $7.1 million
13. Leylah Fernandez (Canada) - Tennis -$7 million
14. Lydia Ko (New Zealand) - Golf - $6.9 million
15. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) - Tennis - $6.5 million
16. Paula Badosa (Spain) - Tennis - $6.2 million
17. Lexi Thompson (USA) - Golf - $5.9 million
18. Jin Young Ko (South Korea) - Golf - $5.8 million
19. In Gee Chun (South Korea) - Golf -$5.7 million
19. Alex Morgan (USA) - Football - $5.7 million
19. Megan Rapione (USA) - Football - $5.7 million
22. Brooke Henderson (Canada) - Golf - $5.4 million
22. Nelly Korda (USA) - Golf - $5.4 million
24. Caroline Garcia (France) - Tennis - $5.2 million
24. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) - Tennis - $5.2 million

