Sindhu preps for Paris 2024 Olympics with new coach Agus Dwi Santoso

Former World champion P.V. Sindhu, who started full-fledged training after a gap of almost three months, has signed up with Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso as part of her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Yes, we started working together in the last five days. It has been really good. He is keeping a close eye on what I might need,” Sindhu informed ‘Sportstar’ from Bengaluru on Saturday.

“It is a new team of coaches and support staff. And, with the specific intent of being at my best in the year of the Olympics,” she said.

The 28-year-old Sindhu, who suffered an injury in the second round of the 2023 French Open In October last and is now training at the Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru, said Santoso had been monitoring every aspect of her training like court movements, fitness and the physical conditioning exercises.

“For, everything is so interlinked in making one a very good player,” she said.

Badminton great Prakash Padukone, P.V. Sindhu and her new coach Agus Dwi Santoso. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Santoso produced a lot of quality players, and he knows exactly what the demands are when I have decided to join him. Yes, there can be some minor changes, like the way I am moving around on the court,” Sindhu said.

For the record, Santosh’s previous trainees included former Olympic silver medallist Hendrawan, Budi Santoso, and Busanan Ongbamrungphan. He was also with the Indian squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

“With Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) taking care of every aspect of my training, I am at liberty to focus on my game and the preparations for the Paris Games,” she said.

Sindhu, who had a very disappointing 2023, was till recently working with former All-England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim before moving over to Bengaluru.

“I am feeling very comfortable in training, and there is nothing to worry about. I am not hurrying up things. Planning to peak at the right time for the Olympics. I believe it is only a question of time before I regain my wonted form,” Sindhu said.

The champion shuttler, winner of 2016 Olympics silver and now ranked World No.11, is targeting the Olympics gold despite going through the most challenging phase of her career so far - in terms of lack of form and injury.

“My first major tournament after the injury break should be the Asian team championship next month. Given how things are progressing, I am pleased and confident of peaking at the right time,” she signed off.