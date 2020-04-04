More Sports Basketball Basketball Coronavirus: Durant shocked in first round of NBA 2K20 tournament There was an early upset in the charity NBA 2K20 tournament, which is raising money amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Sacha Pisani 04 April, 2020 10:02 IST Kevin Durant was upset in the opening round of the NBA 2K20 tournament on Friday. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 04 April, 2020 10:02 IST Brooklyn Nets superstar and top seed Kevin Durant was upset in the opening round of the NBA 2K20 tournament on Friday. With the NBA postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, a charity tournament has been put together to raise money in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.READ | Coronavirus: Bucks star Giannis has no access to hoop amid NBA shutdown Winner of the single-elimination Xbox One tournament will receive $100,000 to give to charity, but Durant was a high-profile casualty on the opening day. In the first matchup, two-time NBA champion Durant used the Los Angeles Clippers but lost to 16th seed and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. Jones' Milwaukee Bucks topped Durant's Clippers 78-62 to advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament, aired on ESPN, will run through to April 11. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos