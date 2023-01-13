NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs survive 2OT battle with Lakers

Luka Doncic delivered his 10th triple-double of the season with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a career-high 53 minutes and the visiting Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Christian Wood scored 24 points with 14 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 for the Mavericks, who needed extra time despite leading by 19 points in the first quarter. Dallas won its fourth consecutive game over the Lakers going back to last season and ended a two-game skid.

Doncic tied the game in regulation at 101-101 on a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and tied it again 108-108 on a 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds remaining to force a second extra period. They were his only two baskets in the fourth quarter and first OT.

LeBron James scored 24 points with 16 rebounds and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook added 28 points as the Lakers lost consecutive games for the first time since the last of a four-game losing streak came on Christmas Day at Dallas. James returned after missing Monday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets with left ankle soreness.

Heat 108, Bucks 102

Gabe Vincent scored a season-high 28 points as host Miami -- nearly perfect from the foul line for a second straight game -- beat Milwaukee.

The Bucks, who were without two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (left-knee soreness), got 24 points and a game-high 11 assists from Jrue Holiday. Reserve Jevon Carter added 18 points, going 6 of 14 on 3-pointers. Another reserve, Jordan Nwora added 16 points, hitting 4 of 8 from long range.

Miami made 15 of 16 free throws, one game after their NBA-record 40-for-40 performance on Tuesday. Bam Adebayo added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Vincent had six assists and two steals. Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Max Strus had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 14 points, eight rebounds and a team-high eight assists.

Celtics 109, Nets 98

Jayson Tatum collected 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as Boston pulled away down the stretch for a victory over host Brooklyn.

The league-best Celtics won their fifth straight and their ninth in 11 games while playing without Jaylen Brown (adductor). Marcus Smart returned and contributed 16 points and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points while Derrick White added 15 as Boston shot 47.7 percent and began surging ahead while Tatum rested early in the fourth.

The Nets played their first game without Kevin Durant, who is out at least two weeks with a sprained right knee, and they struggled to find consistent offense. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 24 points and reserve T.J. Warren added 20. Joe Harris started for Durant and contributed 18 but the Nets shot 6 of 19 in the fourth and 44.7 percent for the game as they lost for the second time in their past 16 games.

Cavaliers 119, Trail Blazers 113

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen added 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Cleveland rallied to produce a victory over host Portland.

Darius Garland recorded 20 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who never led until 4:40 remained in the contest. Evan Mobley added 17 points and eight rebounds and Isaac Okoro had 11 points as Cleveland improved to 2-2 on a five-game road swing.

Damian Lillard scored 50 points on 16-of-28 shooting but couldn’t prevent Portland from dropping its fifth straight game and 10th of its past 13. It marked the 13th time Lillard has tallied at least 50 points in regular-season play. Jerami Grant scored 22 points, Anfernee Simons added 15 and Jusuf Nurkic registered 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Thunder 133, 76ers 114

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit all 16 of his free throws and scored 37 points to lift Oklahoma City over host Philadelphia.

Gilgeous-Alexander added eight rebounds and six assists. Josh Giddey collected 20 points and eight assists, while Jalen Williams and Tre Mann had 14 points apiece for the Thunder. Jaylin Williams contributed 11.

Joel Embiid was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers. James Harden added 24 points, 15 assists and six rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 17 points.

Raptors 124, Hornets 114

Pascal Siakam scored 35 points on 11-for-13 shooting and Toronto defeated visiting Charlotte.

Scottie Barnes added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who swept the two-game set with Charlotte and have won three straight for the first time this season. Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points for Toronto. O.G. Anunoby had 15 points and four steals and Fred VanVleet contributed 11 points and eight assists.

LaMelo Ball scored a season-best 32 points for the Hornets, who have lost three in a row. Terry Rozier added 21 points and Mason Plumlee had 16 points and 15 rebounds.