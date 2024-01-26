NBA roundup: Kings eke out win over Warriors

Harrison Barnes exploded for a career-high 39 points against his old team, then contributed a crucial block in the final seconds as the Sacramento Kings held on for a 134-133 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in San Francisco.

The thriller capped a 2-2 season series between the Northern California rivals, with the last three games each decided by one point. The Warriors also beat the Kings in a seven-game, first-round playoff series last April.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 18 points, a game-high 13 assists and eight rebounds while De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points for the Kings, who won their second game in a row.

Stephen Curry paced Golden State with 33 points. Jonathan Kuminga scored 31 as the Warriors lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Celtics 143, Heat 110

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Boston made 22 3-pointers and shot 63.7 percent from the floor en route to a victory at Miami.

The Celtics hit 51 of their 80 field-goal attempts, including 22 of 40 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Each Boston starter made at least three 3-pointers and all five scored in double figures. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 but left the game in the third quarter because of a left ankle injury.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 19 for Miami, and Jimmy Butler added 17.

Knicks 122, Nuggets 84

OG Anunoby scored 26 points and Jalen Brunson added 21 as New York extended its winning streak to five games by defeating visiting Denver.

Quentin Grimes matched his season high with 19 points and Julius Randle added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for New York, which held the defending NBA champions to a season-low point total and improved to 11-2 over its past 13 games.

Nikola Jokic provided the bulk of Denver’s offense with 31 points. He also pulled down 11 rebounds.

Timberwolves 96, Nets 94

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 27 points and found Rudy Gobert for the tiebreaking dunk with 58.1 seconds left as Minnesota survived a shaky fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn in New York.

Towns made 12 of 15 shots and also grabbed 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves won for the sixth time in eight games. Anthony Edwards added 24 points.

Cam Thomas scored 25 and Mikal Bridges added 21 for Brooklyn, which lost for the 12th time in 14 games.

Pacers 134, 76ers 122

Pascal Siakam recorded his sixth career triple-double, collecting 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as Indiana beat Philadelphia in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner had 20 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Nembhard had 19 points and eight assists for the Pacers, who benefited from seven players scoring in double digits.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid had 31 points through three quarters before sitting out the fourth, hours after he was named to his seventh NBA All-Star Game. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points for the 76ers, whose six-game winning streak ended while playing without Tobias Harris (illness).

Jazz 123, Wizards 108

Lauri Markkanen and John Collins had big nights to help Utah snap a three-game losing streak with a road win over Washington.

Markkanen scored 29 points, sinking six 3-pointers, and Collins totaled 22 points and 16 rebounds as Utah improved to 1-2 on its six-game road trip.

The Wizards took their sixth consecutive loss and 12th in 13 games on the same day that the organization relieved Wes Unseld Jr. of his coaching duties and named top assistant Brian Keefe interim head coach. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 26 points.

Lakers 141, Bulls 132

D’Angelo Russell made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Los Angeles to a high-octane victory over visiting Chicago.

LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists after missing one game due to an ankle injury. Anthony Davis recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds and Austin Reaves had 20 points and eight assists for the Lakers, who won for the fourth time in six games.

DeMar DeRozan registered 32 points and 10 assists and Coby White added 25 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls, who dropped to 0-2 on a three-game road trip.