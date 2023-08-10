MagazineBuy Print

FIDE World Cup: Arjun, Vidit reach pre-quarters; Humpy bounces back; Carlsen survives

Teenagers R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin proved equal to second seed Hikaru Nakamura and fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi to take their matches into Friday’s tie-breaker.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 21:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi beat Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Chess World Cup on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi beat Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Chess World Cup on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Arjun Erigaisi beat Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov to reach the pre-quarterfinals of the Chess World Cup on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Arjun Erigaisi joined Vidit Gujrathi in the pre-quarterfinals after Koneru Humpy bounced back with a resolute victory to stay alive in the race of women’s quarterfinals in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

An error from Uzbek Javokhir Sindarov on the 36th move was enough for Arjun to tighten his grip and eventually settle the contest in 60 moves.

Vidit raised visions of a second straight win when Frenchman Etienne Bacrot blundered on the 34th move. However, Vidit missed his chance and eventually got the draw he needed in 41 moves.

On a day that witnessed some engaging battles, top-seeded Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won on demand against Germany’s Vincent Keymer to make it 1-1, but USA’s Wesley So (0.5) exited after drawing against Serbia’s Alexey Sarana (1.5).

Like Carlsen, facing a must-win scenario after losing on Wednesday, Humpy avenged the loss to Bella Khotenashvili by checkmating the Georgian in 42nd minute

Creditably, for the second game in succession, teenagers R. Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin proved equal to second seed Hikaru Nakamura and fourth seed Ian Nepomniachtchi to take their matches into Friday’s tie-breaker.

D. Gukesh could not make the most chances he created against Andrey Esipenko and settled for a second draw. Similarly, D. Harika drew again with Dutch girl Eline Roebers to set up the tie-break games.

The results
Open (Round 4, Game 2, prefix denotes seeding): 40-Andrey Esipenko (FIDE, 2683, 1) drew with 8-D. Gukesh (2744, 1); 52-Etienne Bacrot (Fra, 2662, 0.5) drew with 20-Vidit Gujrathi (2719, 1.5); 36-Nihal Sarin (2688, 1) drew with 4-Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE, 2779, 1); 23-Arjun Erigaisi (2710, 1.5) bt 55-Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2659, 0.5); 31-R. Praggnanandhaa (2690, 1) drew with 2-Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2787, 1). Women (Pre-quarterfinals, Game 2): 14-Bella Khotenashvili (Geo, 2475, 1) lost to 3-K. Humpy (2553, 1); 10-D. Harika (2500, 1) drew with 26-Eline Roebers (Ned, 2419, 1).

