Global Chess League: Mothers Humpy, Harika to lead Mumba Masters title charge while staying away from kids

Published : Jun 17, 2023 15:52 IST , HYDERABAD - 4 MINS READ

FILE PHOTO: Former world rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy with her daughter Ahana at her residence in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI/THE HINDU

Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika, two champion mothers who face the uphill task of staying away from their daughters, are expected to play a lead role in Upgrad Mumba Masters in the inaugural Global Chess League featuring rapid games in Dubai next week.

Former World rapid champion, Humpy, feels that the format of the GCL itself presents lots of challenges for the players.

“It is a different format from any other normal team event. There three will be three men, two women and one junior player. Most importantly, all the team members will have the same colour for each round (black or white),” the 36-year-old Humpy informed Sportstar.

“And the other interesting aspect is that the board order is fixed. On whichever board you play in the first round, you will be playing on the same board for the rest of the rounds right through the event. So, unlike in an Olympiad, where it is flexible, you target your opponents by shifting the boards, here it is a different kind of proposition altogether,” she said.

“Honestly, with the Tech Mahindra group involved in the GCL, the kind of excitement and aura for the League is something unbelievable. The fact it got special attention worldwide and in the chess circuit was proof of it. The kind of publicity and the live coverage of the whole event is bound to make it a huge one for sure,” Humpy said.

“Definitely, the GCL should have a huge impact on the other Corporates too to show interest in the sport. It is definitely good for the players too,” she said.

“Like all other teams, my team too is very strong. But again, I feel, it all depends on the players’ form. The last two minutes in these rapid games are very crucial irrespective of what advantage you have had till then,” Humpy said.

“Yes playing with Harika (Dronavalli) is great. We have been playing for several years, she is a very good friend of mine. And, I believe it is this strong bonding of the players in our team which should have a positive impact on our team’s performances,” she said.

“Essentially, we will try to give off our best even while enjoying every moment in the GCL and it also offers a great opportunity to learn from watching the other big names,” she said.

Humpy signed off insisting that she would be more than happy to play a big role in Mumba Masters making.a huge impact on the GCL.

Harika banks on experience

Three-time World championship medallist, Dronavalli Harika, believes that her experience of playing in team events over the years should be very handy when she will be Humpy’s teammate.

The 32-year-old Harika, blessed with a 10-month-old daughter Hanvika, said that the GCL, compared to many other team events, would be a totally different and demanding proposition.

“The fact that all six teams in the fray have a mix of men, women, a lead name and a junior ensures a kind of novelty to the whole concept,” Harika informed Sportstar.

For someone who was a member of the India women’s team which won a historic medal (bronze) for the first time in Olympiad when she was expecting a baby, the soft-spoken chess wizard said more than the kind of preparations, it would be the form the player would be in during the GCL that should hold the key.

“I have been playing continuously for the last two months, travelling a lot. Definitely looking to do well and make an impact in the GCL” she said.

“Honestly, I am not thinking too much but just feel I should put up a good show. It has been very challenging especially after the pandemic to stay mentally and physically strong. And, like for all new moms, to be away from my daughter is tough though fortunately I have the best support system by way of my husband, parents and in-laws who take care of the kid,” Harika explained.

“Definitely, I would love to have daily video interactions with my daughter,” she said with a big smile.

On being Humpy’s teammate, Harika said having played with her so many times earlier, the two have “their own kind of rapport” which should help the team’s cause.

“So, I just want to stay focussed and live up to the expectations,” signed off a confident Harika.