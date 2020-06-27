Speed Chess: Ushenina to meet Gunina in final

Anna Ushenina of Ukraine will take on Valentina Gunina of Russia in the final of the first Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Sunday.

Ushenina, who defeated India's R. Vaishali in the semifinal, is seeded 12th.

Gunina, who outplayed compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk in the other semifinal, made the main draw through the qualifying route, like Vaishali.

There are four legs in Speed Chess, with each of the 22 players getting to play in three of them. Two women with highest points will face off in a super final on July 20.

Besides Vaishali, World rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika are the other Indians in the fray. Humpy suffered a short defeat in the first round of this leg, while Harika will make an appearance only in the second leg, beginning on July 1.