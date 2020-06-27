Chess Chess Speed Chess: Ushenina to meet Gunina in final Anna Ushenina of Ukraine, who defeated India's R. Vaishali in the semifinal, is seeded 12th. Gunina of Russia made the main draw through the qualifying route. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 27 June, 2020 17:26 IST Anna Ushenina of Ukraine will take on Valentina Gunina of Russia in the final on Sunday. - Getty Images P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 27 June, 2020 17:26 IST Anna Ushenina of Ukraine will take on Valentina Gunina of Russia in the final of the first Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess on Sunday.Ushenina, who defeated India's R. Vaishali in the semifinal, is seeded 12th. Gunina, who outplayed compatriot Alexandra Kosteniuk in the other semifinal, made the main draw through the qualifying route, like Vaishali.READ| Players body urges AICF to consider online National meets There are four legs in Speed Chess, with each of the 22 players getting to play in three of them. Two women with highest points will face off in a super final on July 20.Besides Vaishali, World rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika are the other Indians in the fray. Humpy suffered a short defeat in the first round of this leg, while Harika will make an appearance only in the second leg, beginning on July 1. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos