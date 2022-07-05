What Commonwealth Games 2022 mascot Perry, the bull, represents

The official mascot for the Commonwealth Games 2022 is Perry, a bull with multi-coloured hexagons. It is named after the Perry Barr, the area of Birmingham where the Alexander Stadium will host the Games’ opening, closing ceremonies and athletics events.

The multi-coloured hexagons in the mascot represent the unification of the Commonwealth with the communities of Birmingham and the West Midlands at the 2022 Games. Hexagons are also the strongest shape signifying the bond within the Commonwealth countries.

Birmingham has been synonymous with bulls due to the market area in the city known as the Bull Ring; which has an iconic bull statue. Perry wears a medal symbolising Birmingham's iconic Jewellery Quarter, the UK's centre for jewellery and metals for years.

The masot's sporting kit contains blue, red and yellow stripes; similar to the colours of the official Birmingham flag.

Becoming the first mascot at any multi-sporting event to interact via augmented reality, Perry was inspired by the design of a ten-year-old, Emma Lou, the winner of a national design competition that took place in 2020. The competition tasked children aged 5-15 with creating mascot that represents the culture and heritage of Brimingham.

The design was then incorporated to the findings of the first Virtual Mascot Summit in July 2020, hosted by Olympic heptathlon champion and President of Commonwealth Games England Denise Lewis OBE and TV Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya from Wolverhampton.

Encompassing Birmingham's motto- Forward; Perry looks forward to entertaining the viewers in the 2022 Games.