Ajay Singh Weightlifting Final LIVE, Commonwealth Games 2022: Ajay Singh in action, eyes podium finish in 81kg event

Ajay Singh Weightlifting Final, Commonwealth Games 2022: Catch all the live updates from the 81kg weightlifting final at the Birmingham CWG 2022 Games.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 August, 2022 14:30 IST
Ajay Singh will be seen in action in the men’s 81kg event on Monday.

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of Ajay Singh in the men's 81kg event weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Men’s 81kg Snatch updates

  • ⦿ The crowd cheer on the Sri Lanka as he prepares his second lift of 127kg. AND HE DOES IT.
  • ⦿ Sri Lanka’s Chinthana Geetal Vidanage fails to nail his first attempt of 127kg.
  • ⦿ Mears lifts 126kg in his third attempt and is currently in first place.
  • ⦿ Jason fails 125kg in his third attempt as his snatch scores totals upto 120kg.
  • ⦿ Lim to lift 125kg, a 5kg increase from his first attempt. Three green light and he passes his second attempt.
  • ⦿ 123 kg up for Mears in his second attempt.
  • ⦿ Jason lifts 120 kg on his second attempt.
  • ⦿ Next up is Jamaica’s Omarie Mears also lifts 120kg.
  • ⦿ Singapore’s Kang Yin Lim manages to lift 120 kg.
  • ⦿ Scotland’s Jason Epton fails to lift 120 kg.
  • ⦿ The attempts are listed. India’s Ajay Singh plans to attempt 135kg in his first snatch.

2:00 PM: The 81kg weightlifting is about to begin with the snatch segment.

Here is the field for the men’s 81kg weightlifting final.

Ajay Singh is a few hours away from taking to the weightlifting platform at the Commonwealth Games, but his family back in Rajasthan has already started preparing to organise a grand reception when he returns home from Birmingham. They are confident the 25-year-old will fly back with a medal.

“My father told me we will celebrate when I return with a medal. I have been lifting for 12 years now. I have been training seriously and avoiding using the smartphone. It is a distraction. I am really motivated to do well. I have to win the medal,” Ajay, who is scheduled to compete against strong lifters such as Australia’s Kyle Bruce [Personal Best – 331kg (149+182)] and Nicolas Vachon [PB – 327kg (143+184)] of Canada in the men’s 81kg final on Monday, tells Sportstar.

Ajay holds the National Record, having recorded a combined lift of 338kg (148+190) in Apia, Samoa, in 2019. His best snatch effort of 148kg, however, had first come in 2018 in Ashgabat. Needless to say, he is a contender for the gold medal in his weight class.

When and where to Ajay Singh’s 81kg weightlifting final
The men’s 81kg weightlifting final will commence at 2 pm on Monday, August 1. The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony Liv.

