Tracing Dinesh Karthik's comeback to the Indian team

Explosive wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has forced his way back into the Indian team at the age of 37 on the back of a sensational IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

Karthik had last worn the national jersey during the 18-run loss to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal in Manchester in which he had scored 6 runs off 25 balls. 

After spending four years with Kolkata Knight Riders, the Tamil Nadu player was released before the mega action. The Bengaluru franchise bagged him for Rs 5.5 crore and gave him the role of a finisher. 

Karthik smashed 330 runs in 16 matches at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.33, playing a massive role in leading the team to a third-place finish.