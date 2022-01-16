Ashes 2021-22 5th Test, Day 3 Live Score: England off to brisk start to chase of 271

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 5th Ashes Test from Hobart.

REPORT, DAY TWO

England's bowlers pegged back Australia with three wickets under the Hobart lights on Saturday night, but the host reached the close of play on three for 37 with a lead of 152 runs after an eventful second day of the fifth Ashes Test.

The 8,711-strong crowd at Bellerive Oval witnessed the fall of 17 wickets over the day as Australia was dismissed for 303 in the opening session, and England's first innings ended on 188.

There was still time for England to remove David Warner for a pair, Marnus Labuschagne for five, and Usman Khawaja for 11 as the visiting bowlers got movement and bounce.

Warner was dismissed by Stuart Broad for the 14th time in Tests, as the seamer became England's most prolific bowler in Ashes cricket with his 129th wicket.

Steve Smith, who had scored 17 not out, and nightwatchman Scott Boland, unbeaten on three, will resume on Sunday looking to build on Australia's lead.

Pat Cummins had earlier taken 4-45 as the vanguard of Australia's attack, as England's batting again crumbled in the face of unbridled pace.

England made a calamitous start with Rory Burns run out with only two runs on the board, and none of the English batters looked like getting close to a second century of the series for the tourist.

Dawid Malan (25) and his captain Joe Root (34) put together a 49-run partnership that looked like bringing some solidity to the England innings, but Cummins dismissed them in short order.

Chris Woakes was dropped twice on 36, and Sam Billings made a solid 29 in his first Test innings before being caught on the boundary by Boland off Cameron Green's bowling.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon did not get to deliver a single ball in England's innings as the pacemen took the load, but he pulled off a brilliant catch at point to dismiss Ben Stokes for four.

Lyon also contributed 31 runs, including three sixes, as Australia's tailenders added 62 runs for the loss of the last four wickets in the opening session.

England's effort was not helped early on by being a bowler short, with Ollie Robinson still suffering from a back spasm that forced him off the field on Friday. The seamer did return to bowl in the evening session.

- REUTERS

PLAYING XI Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

SQUADS

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

England: Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Sam Billings (wk).

