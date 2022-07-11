Cricket

Bangladesh gets first win on tour, beats West Indies in ODI opener

Shoriful Islam took four for 34 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz three for 36 and were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana 11 July, 2022 09:29 IST
Mahmudullah (L) and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan of Bangladesh are congratulated by Shai Hope and Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies after winning the first ODI at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Sunday.

Mahmudullah (L) and Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan of Bangladesh are congratulated by Shai Hope and Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies after winning the first ODI at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence on Sunday.

Bangladesh scored its first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first One-Day International.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield.

West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149 for nine, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33.

Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team’s only six of the innings at Providence.

Bangladesh reached the target with 55 balls to spare, scoring 151 for four in 31.5 overs. Mahmudullah top scored with an unbeaten 41 off 69 deliveries, and Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a 46-ball 37.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was economical with a return of one for 18 from nine overs.

The second ODI in the three-match series is on Wednesday at the same venue.

West Indies won both Tests and the Twenty20 International series 2-0.

