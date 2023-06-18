Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20Is

Afif was dropped from Bangladesh’s T20 set-up during their recent home series against Ireland but forced his way back into the squad after a consistent performance in domestic cricket.

Published : Jun 18, 2023 18:24 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Afif Hossain returned to the Bangladesh squad for the Afganistan T20Is.
Afif Hossain returned to the Bangladesh squad for the Afganistan T20Is. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Afif Hossain returned to the Bangladesh squad for the Afganistan T20Is. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Afif Hossain and Ebadot Hossain returned as Bangladesh named its 15-member squad on Sunday for next month’s two-match Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan.

Afif was dropped from Bangladesh’s T20 set-up during its recent home series against Ireland but forced his way back into the squad after a consistent performance in domestic cricket.

He played a key role for champions Abahani Limited in the recent 50-over competition, the Dhaka Premier League, making 550 runs in 15 matches.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali fined 25 per cent of match fees for applying spray on injured finger without consent

That also prompted Bangladeshi selectors to bring him back to the ODI squad for a three-match series against the same opponents.

Ebadot, who claimed five wickets in Bangladesh’s record 546-run win in the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday, played the last of his four T20s against Pakistan in December 2022.

The two T20I matches of the series will be held in Sylhet on July 14 and 16. Bangladesh won just three of their nine T20s against Afghanistan and lost six.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain

Related Topics

Afif Hossain /

Ebadot Hossain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE updates; Intercontinental Cup final: Streaming info; When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20Is
    AFP
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: England 12/0 (3 overs); Crawley, Duckett open vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour
    Team Sportstar
  5. Football project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20Is
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali fined 25 per cent of match fees for applying spray on injured finger without consent
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: England 12/0 (3 overs); Crawley, Duckett open vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rahane to play for Leicestershire after West Indies tour
    PTI
  5. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka drawn in same group for Ranji Trophy 2023-24
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE updates; Intercontinental Cup final: Streaming info; When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bangladesh recall Afif, Ebadot for Afghanistan T20Is
    AFP
  3. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: England 12/0 (3 overs); Crawley, Duckett open vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Murray’s Wimbledon preparation on track with consecutive titles on Challenger Tour
    Team Sportstar
  5. Football project tracking social media abuse identifies 300 people from World Cup posts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment