Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali fined 25 per cent of match fees for applying spray on injured finger without consent

Published : Jun 18, 2023 15:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and will be fined 25 per cent of his match fee from the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

According to an ICC statement, “Moeen was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

On Saturday, five overs before stumps, Moeen was seen applying a drying agent to his bowling hand at the boundary line while fielding without the consent of the umpires.

The 36-year-old Moeen is featuring in his first Test since September 2021 after making a u-turn from retirement after England lost left-arm spinner Jack Leach to injury before the series. Moeen picked up two wickets on Day 2 of the Test.

Earlier in March, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a similar sanction. Jadeja was fined 25 per cent of match-fee for applying ointment on his finger without informing the on-field umpires during India’s first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.