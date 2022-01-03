CAB President Avishek Dalmiya tests positive for COVID-19

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after seven members of its Ranji Trophy squad contracted the virus.

Dalmiya who reported symptoms, took the test on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, six cricketers - Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Majumdar, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Geet Puri, Pradipta Pramanik, Surajit Yadav - and assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri had tested positive for the virus and moved into isolation.

"Most of them played in the preparatory game and the moment the reports returned positive, they have gone into isolation. All of them are asymptomatic," a source in the Cricket Association of Bengal said.

"Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RTPCR Tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure. The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive. The CAB is taking all necessary precautions and actions in this regard," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

While the other players have tested negative, Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign which begins on January 13 has taken a hit.

Bengal is placed in Group B, along with Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana and Tripura. The team will play its matches in Bengaluru.