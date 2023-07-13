MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara overtakes Jaffer in most First-Class runs by Indians

As soon as Pujara crossed five runs, he went past former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer’s record of 19410 FC runs.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 15:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action.
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu

Cheteshwar Pujara has become the fifth highest run-scorer among Indians in the First-Class cricket during the final match between West Zone and South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 being played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

As soon as Pujara crossed five runs, he went past former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer’s record of 19410 FC runs, dispositioning him from the fifth place in the list that includes the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.

He started this match with 19405 FC runs. The number three batter for the West scored a century in the semifinal against Central and missed out on overtaking Jaffer, falling short by five runs.

Follow Live: West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Final

Most First-Class Cricket runs by Indians
Sunil Gavaskar - 25834
Sachin Tendulkar - 25396 Rahul Dravid - 23794
VVS Laxman - 19730
Cheteshwar Pujara - 19411*
Wasim Jafffer - 19410

It was also Pujara’s 60th First-Class century, leveling him with legendary Vijay Hazare in terms of most FC hundreds by Indians.

The 35-year-old’s record-breaking innings comes days after being ignored by Indian selectors for the two-match Test series squad against West Indies.

Related Topics

Cheteshwar Pujara /

Duleep Trophy /

Wasim Jaffer

