Photos DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Top order, bowlers hand Warner & Co. first win After two losses on the trot, Sunrisers Hyderabad has notched up its first win after edging out Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 30 September, 2020 09:24 IST Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi (UAE) 30 September, 2020 09:24 IST Stronger together | Sunrisers openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a crucial 77-run partnership to ease the burden off a fragile middle-order. Photo: BCCI/IPL 1/7 No room for slip-ups | Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer misses an opportunity to dismiss Jonny Bairstow early in his innings. Iyer later struggled at the crease as he failed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/7 Through thick and thin | In his return to the side, Kane Williamson donned a rare finisher's role and guided Sunrisers to a match-winning total. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/7 Unstoppable | Kagiso Rabada's impressive wicket-taking prowess continued as he extends his streak to 16 consecutive IPL matches. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/7 Leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan's rejuvenated spell helped SRH gain momentum. No such luck for Rishabh Pant as he failed to close the game for the Capitals. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/7 Right in the block-hole | Sunrisers pacer T. Natarajan relished his yorkers in a stunning display of death bowling Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/7 Sun shines on the Sunrisers as it finally pooled in a win. The top-order and bowlers fired as the Orange Army worked around its strengths to successfully defend 162. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/7