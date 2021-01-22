Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for domestic season for indiscipline

Baroda has suspended all-rounder Deepak Hooda for the rest of the domestic season on grounds of indiscipline. The decision was taken by the Baroda Cricket Association apex council.

On the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Hooda left the Baroda bio-bubble after an alleged spat with captain Krunal Pandya.

Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: Of unparalleled resolve, fruits of labour and a victory like no other

"The apex council decided to not consider him for the entire domestic season as he had brought disrepute to the game and the association," BCA secretary Ajit Lele told Sportstar.

The BCA had sought clarifications from both Pandya as well as head coach and the team manager. Earlier, the BCA CEO, Shishir Hattangadi, had even warned Hooda of disciplinary action. In his letter, a couple of weeks ago, Hattangadi stated that he would speak to the BCCI and Kings XI Punjab - the IPL franchise, which Hooda represents. However, Kings XI Punjab has decided to retain the all-rounder.

Explaining his side of the story, Hooda had written a letter explaining whatever had happened between him and Pandya on the eve of Baroda's opening fixture in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Last week, former India international and one of Baroda's former captains, Irfan Pathan, had requested the BCA to handle the issue sincerely and urged them to listen to both sides of the story before taking a call.