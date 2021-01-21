Podcast

Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: Of unparalleled resolve, fruits of labour and a victory like no other

Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

We recap a remarkable end to India's tour of Australia in our weekly podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya process the 'unreal emotions' post India's Gabba victory and discuss the biggest talking points - from retribution for Pant and Pujara and praise going Rahul Dravid's way to what's next - a visit from England.

