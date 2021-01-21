Podcasts Podcast Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: Of unparalleled resolve, fruits of labour and a victory like no other Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 21 January, 2021 23:10 IST We recap a remarkable end to India's tour of Australia in our weekly podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 21 January, 2021 23:10 IST Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya process the 'unreal emotions' post India's Gabba victory and discuss the biggest talking points - from retribution for Pant and Pujara and praise going Rahul Dravid's way to what's next - a visit from England.LISTEN: Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978 Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.