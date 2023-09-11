Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja dies

Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja died here on Monday after a long battle against cancer.

He was 65 years old.

Dharmarajsinh played 17 First-Class matches from the 1976-77 season to 1983-84, taking 34 wickets with his left-arm spin.

He represented Saurashtra in 16 matches of the Ranji Trophy, said Saurashtra Cricket Association in a release.

He was the younger brother of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, who also played First-Class cricket for Saurashtra.

Rajendrasinh, who played 50 First-Class and 11 List-A matches, passed away in 2021 due to post Covid-19 complications.