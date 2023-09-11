Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja died here on Monday after a long battle against cancer.
He was 65 years old.
Dharmarajsinh played 17 First-Class matches from the 1976-77 season to 1983-84, taking 34 wickets with his left-arm spin.
He represented Saurashtra in 16 matches of the Ranji Trophy, said Saurashtra Cricket Association in a release.
He was the younger brother of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, who also played First-Class cricket for Saurashtra.
Rajendrasinh, who played 50 First-Class and 11 List-A matches, passed away in 2021 due to post Covid-19 complications.
Latest on Sportstar
- Former Saurashtra cricketer Dharmarajsinh Jadeja dies
- Germany’s interim coach Voeller rules out succeeding Flick
- ‘Coaches know what to expect,’ Deschamps on Flick’s sacking
- Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan suffers heaviest ODI defeat against India
- Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: India on top after 228-run win vs Pakistan; Sri Lanka second
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE